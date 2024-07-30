Sunfield Medical Centre Stanningley: Former Leeds GP surgery could be transformed into flats
Plans have been drawn up to turn the vacant Sunfield Medical Centre in Stanningley into eight apartments.
Leeds City Council will consider a planning application for the Sunfield Place site, which has been empty since the surgery moved to a bigger premises.
A planning report said it would be the best use of the site, due to a lack of prospective tenants for the four-storey building in its current form.
It said: “We believe the proposal is ideally suited for the site. We are of the opinion that the proposal is the only feasible solution now the site has become vacant.
“The site is ideally suited to a conversion of this type, with good transport links, established parking and amenity space.”
The report said an outline planning application, which gives consent in principle, which previously dismissed by the council’s planning department.
The architect’s report said the current project was designed to be in keeping with its surroundings.
It said: “We do not wish any development to be overpowering and dominate the site.”
Permission is sought for a change of use of the former surgery and the building of a single detached dwelling to the rear.
