Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former medical centre could be converted into flats if permission is granted by the council.

Plans have been drawn up to turn the vacant Sunfield Medical Centre in Stanningley into eight apartments.

Leeds City Council will consider a planning application for the Sunfield Place site, which has been empty since the surgery moved to a bigger premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning report said it would be the best use of the site, due to a lack of prospective tenants for the four-storey building in its current form.

Sunfield Medical Centre, in Stanningley, Leeds. Picture: Google. | Picture: Google

It said: “We believe the proposal is ideally suited for the site. We are of the opinion that the proposal is the only feasible solution now the site has become vacant.

“The site is ideally suited to a conversion of this type, with good transport links, established parking and amenity space.”

The report said an outline planning application, which gives consent in principle, which previously dismissed by the council’s planning department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The architect’s report said the current project was designed to be in keeping with its surroundings.

It said: “We do not wish any development to be overpowering and dominate the site.”