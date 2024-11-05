Sunfield Medical Centre Stanningley: Plans to convert former GP surgery in Leeds into flats withdrawn

A proposal to convert a former medical centre in Leeds into flats has been withdrawn by the developer.

Applicant Adam Hainsworth submitted plans to transform the vacant Sunfield Medical Centre on Sunfield Place, Stanningley into eight flats on June 4, 2024. The building has remained empty since the practice merged with Hillfoot Surgery and relocated to new premises on Owlcotes Road in Pudsey.

A planning report submitted with the application on July 22, 2024, indicated that conversion was the best use of the property due to a lack of interest from prospective tenants for the four-story structure in its current form.

Plans to convert the GP surgery into flats were submitted in June 2024.
Plans to convert the GP surgery into flats were submitted in June 2024. | Google/Getty Images

The report stated: “We believe the proposal is ideally suited for the site. We are of the opinion that the proposal is the only feasible solution now the site has become vacant.

“The site is ideally suited to a conversion of this type, with good transport links, established parking and amenity space.”

However, the proposal faced objections from Leeds City Council’s design team and Leeds Civic Trust, citing concerns over overdevelopment, excessive hardscaping, limited landscaping, and inadequate spacing between dwellings.

The trust wrote: "The committee objects to this scheme on grounds of overdevelopment.

"They argue that the proposals squeeze too many houses/apartments and car parking spaces into a small area.

"There is too much tarmac and not enough landscaping. They submit that the whole plan needs a review on this basis."

A council report added that the plans offered "poor outlook, aspect distances, and limited space around dwellings".

The full planning application was formally withdrawn at Mr Hainsworth’s request on October 29, 2024.

