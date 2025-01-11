Headingley: Former Leeds children’s home to be transformed into 30 houses despite nearly 90 objection letters
Councillors gave consent for the redevelopment of the St Margaret’s children’s home buildings, on Moor Road in Headingley, into 30 homes.
The council received 89 objection letters from nearby householders who had concerns including road safety and the impact on a conservation area.
But Leeds City Council officers recommended the scheme was approved by the South and West plans panel.
Stephen Sadler Planning Ltd sought permission to convert the site, formerly owned by the Catholic Diocese.
Speaking at a panel meeting on Thursday (Jan 9 ) Joe Foster, of Far Headingley Village society, said his group broadly supported the scheme.
But they wanted a loop road and parking spaces which cut through gardens at the site to be dropped.
Mr Foster said: “The existing woodlands and terrace garden at the front of the building are cherished landscapes.”
Architect Colin Briggs-Campbell said the scheme would provided much-needed housing for the city.
When asked about the parking spaces, he said: “There’s no other place that is appropriate and sensible for the required parking.”
The scheme includes parts of the site being knocked down and extensions added to existing buildings.
A planning report said villas at the site had deteriorated to the point where significant investment was needed.
It said: “Selective demolition is proposed to later unsympathetic additions to the existing villas.
“The site has been vacant for a significant period of time and the buildings have been subject to vandalism.”
The panel’s decision means the application is delegated to the council’s chief planning officer for approval, subject to conditions.
The project includes five affordable homes under an agreement with the council.
