A plan to turn a former children’s home into 30 flats is facing dozens of objections from people living nearby.

Permission has been sought to convert the St Margaret’s children’s home buildings, on Moor Road, Headingley, into homes.

The scheme would bring the site, formerly owned by the Catholic diocese, back into use after it fell into disrepair.

But Leeds City Council has received 89 letters of objection for reasons including traffic safety and the impact on a conservation area.

The council’s South and West plans panel will consider the application at a meeting on January 9.

Council officers have recommended that the scheme is approved.

A planning report said: “The site has been vacant for a significant period of time and the buildings have been subject to vandalism.”

Far Headingley Village Society was among the objectors. They said: “We hope a more sympathetic scheme can be proposed and accepted as soon as possible.”

Leeds Civic Society also raised concerns over the size of a proposed car park at the site.

Three letters of support were received. One said: “This site has been an eyesore for the last 20 years plus.

“The buildings have been vandalised and the grounds are overgrown.”

It is recommended the scheme is referred for approval by the council’s chief planning officer.

Approval would be subject to conditions including financial contributions towards nearby traffic schemes and the provision of five affordable homes.