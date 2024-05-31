17 photo gems take you back to Headingley in the 1930s

1. Headingley in the 1930s
Moor Road Dairy pictured in August 1935. It dealt in butter, cream, milk, eggs and was locally famed for the home-made ice-cream which they sold. In this view a modern shop front has been added to the front of the house. The building on the right was an electricity sub-station built in the early 1930s. In the 1980s all the dairy property was converted to flats. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Headingley in the 1930s
Tram stop on Otley Road at the corner with Shaw Lane, with people waiting in a queue. There is a workmen's shelter behind the queue. A vending machine for Wrigley's is on the railings. Semi-detached houses in view in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Headingley in the 1930s
North Lane in January 1935. On the left, junction with Chapel Place, frontage of Frederick Hufton, grocer can be seen. Two shops with art decor frontage, on the left,W. Marsden and sons cycle shop and William Butler, grocer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Headingley in the 1930s
Handcart and telephone repair shelter on junction of Regent Park Avenue with Headingley Lane. William Crosswaite butchers and Walter Barker, grocers can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Headingley in the 1930s
Shop, yard and dairy on Moor Road in August 1935. Owned by T. Tomlinson and son, also Frank B. Tomlinson at this address. The modern shop front had recently been added. Dealing in milk, butter, cream and eggs, also famed locally for home-made ice-cream. The building on the right was an electricity sub-station built in the early 1930s. In the 1980s, dairy property was converted into flats. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Headingley in the 1930s
Homes on Hollin Lane pictured in September 1938., Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
