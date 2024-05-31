17 photo gems take you back to Headingley in the 1930s

1 . Headingley in the 1930s

Moor Road Dairy pictured in August 1935. It dealt in butter, cream, milk, eggs and was locally famed for the home-made ice-cream which they sold. In this view a modern shop front has been added to the front of the house. The building on the right was an electricity sub-station built in the early 1930s. In the 1980s all the dairy property was converted to flats. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net