Slung Low at Temple: Renowned Leeds theatre group granted permission for three-year cultural expansion
An independent theatre group in Leeds have had their plans for a temporary cultural expansion approved.
Slung Low, an award-winning theatre company which currently runs two venues in Leeds, have been granted full permission to deliver a three-year temporary change of use to create an outdoor event space at their Temple venue.
The space will include a number of temporary arts, culture and educational installations, according to the Planning, Design and Access Statement submitted with the application to Leeds City Council back in October 2022.
The proposed development will comprise the company’s double decker bus, which is classroom-come-cinema, workshop space for artists in the existing building, occasional public performances in the outdoor space, particularly in the summer months.
It would also host school and community sessions to provide placements and learning opportunities for students.
Slung Low, which in addition to its Temple venue also runs The Warehouse in Holbeck, have been involved in a number of events during Leeds 2023 Year Of Culture, including the Christmas show The Gifting.
In the application, the company states that "culture lies at the forefront of Leeds’s strategic vision, with the Leeds Culture Strategy (2017-2030) seeking to place culture at the heart of the City to improve the quality of life for the residents of Leeds.
They continue: "The South Bank already boasts a diverse cultural scene, but the opportunity to further the cultural offerings is central to the success of the Temple District."
In the decision notice, Leeds City Council states that Slung Low have been granted full permission for their plans, which "shall be terminated on or before 31st December 2026", despite the initial application for use until the end of 2025.
The three-year Change Of Use application, first submitted in September 2022, was granted full permission on January 10.