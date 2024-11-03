Plans to convert a former pet store in Leeds into flats have been revealed following a recent planning application.

Sharps Pet World, a specialist pet store for reptiles and small animals located on Delph Hill in Pudsey announced its closure in August.

Plans to convert a former pet store into six flats have been submitted to Leeds City Council. | Getty Images/Google

The application proposes extending the first and second floors by two meters along Delph Hill and Clifton Hill.

The applicant noted that the additional story would use matching coursed stonework, with feature windows on the Delph Hill side.

Existing doorways on Clifton Hill and Delph Hill would provide access to the flats.

According to the submitted drawings, the development, if approved, would feature two flats per floor, totalling six units.

Comments on the proposal are open until Friday, December 13.