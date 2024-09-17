Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop next to a youth centre in a Leeds community blighted by alcohol misuse has applied to sell booze until 5am.

The premises at 97 Roundhay Road in Harehills is facing opposition to its application to open into the early hours of the morning.

If granted, the licence variation would allow Eri Red Sea Ltd to open until 3am Monday-Thursday and 5am at weekends.

The shop is next to Archway, a community centre offering drop-in services for 16 to 25-year-olds.

97 Roundhay Road in Harehills, Leeds. | LDRS

West Yorkshire Police said Harehills was already suffering from high levels of drink-related anti-social behaviour.

In an objection letter, PC Neil Haywood said: “Many street drinkers attend this area of Harehills due to the high concentration of off-licences where alcohol is readily available.

“It cannot be envisaged how these hours of trading would not add to the issues of alcohol related crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.”

Labour ward councillors Salma Arif and Asghar Ali have also objected, along with Gipton and Harehills Green Party member Mothin Ali.

Their objection letter said: “If granted, the sale of alcohol at this off-licence would go on well into the night, potentially compounding the serious issues around alcohol misuse that we already face in Harehills.”

The councillors said the shop was in a densely-populated community with high unemployment and a high proportion of young people.

They said: “This is the challenging local backdrop against which this application must be considered.

“Problem street drinking is a tragic but inevitable bi-product of the availability of cheap alcohol sold from numerous outlets at all hours.”

Leeds City Council’s public health team lodged a formal objection, saying the extended hours could undermine efforts to improve the health of the community.

Young people’s charity GIPSIL, which runs support services from the Archway centre, also raised concerns.

Patricia Vespucio, advice and employment services manager, said: “There are a number of young, vulnerable people living independently in this area, including those living in our established emergency accommodation provision.

“As such, they have additional vulnerability to exploitation from others as well as frequently living chaotic lives.”

Eri Red Sea said it had a positive track record in running the premises.

Its application form said: “Over the past year, we have successfully managed our premises without any incidents of disorder, underscoring our commitment to responsible business practices and community safety.

“Extending our alcohol supply hours will allow us to provide more flexible options for our customers, many of whom require access to our services outside of traditional hours due to their varied work schedules.”

A licensing sub-committee is set to discuss the application at a hearing on Tuesday (September 24).

Councillors will decide whether to grant or refuse the license variation, or allow it with additional conditions.