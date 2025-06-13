Morley South by-election: Reform UK scores victory as Nigel Farage's candidate wins Leeds City Council seat

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST

Reform UK have scored a victory in a Leeds by-election, winning by more than 600 votes.

The contest, in Morley South, came after the resignation of a sitting councillor. Ryan Taylor will now represent the ward on Leeds City Council as 2,119 voters cast their ballots in his favour.

Ryan Taylor is the Reform UK candidate.placeholder image
Ryan Taylor is the Reform UK candidate. | Ryan Taylor

He said: “I’m really, really happy. Our members came together and worked tirelessly to get me over the line.

“People are sick of the two party system. It doesn’t give the electorate any choice. People want change - they don’t just want posts on social media , they want someone who is going to work for them.

“I’m going to start working on everything from the ground up. It will be a steep learning curve, but I’m ready for it. I’m not afraid of hard work.”

Mr Taylor comfortably beat his nearest rival, Terry Grayshon of the Morley Borough Independents, who received 1,450 votes.

He has become the city’s second Reform UK councillor, after former Independent Coun Trish Smith, who represents Pudsey, announced a switch to Nigel Farage's party last month.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of long-serving councillor and former town mayor Wyn Kidger, who stepped down after eight years representing the ward.

Liberal Democrat Michael James Fox came third with 1,009 votes, while Labour's Charlotte Hill trailed with 634.

The Green Party’s Chris Bell picked up 313 votes, and Conservative candidate Liam Scott Roberts was left in last place with just 230.

Related topics:Leeds

