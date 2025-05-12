Leeds has its first Reform UK councillor after an elected politician announced a switch to the surging right-wing party led by Nigel Farage.

Pudsey Coun Trish Smith confirmed that she had joined the party following “a great deal of reflection”. It marks a significant moment for the city, as it is the first time Reform has held a seat on Leeds City Council.

Coun Smith was originally elected as a Conservative in 2019 but quit the party last year to sit as an Independent, saying at the time that “you don’t need to be in a party to represent people”.

Now, after 12 months outside the party system, she said she has found a political home again - this time with Reform UK.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Coun Smith wrote: “Tonight, I’m proud to announce that I am joining Reform UK and becoming the party’s first councillor on Leeds City Council.

“This decision comes after a great deal of reflection and conversation not just with colleagues, but with the people I was elected to represent. My heart had always been in local service, and I’ve always believed that politics should be about people, not party lines.

“Since stepping away from party politics, I’ve had the opportunity to sit as an Independent and listen more closely than ever to what matters most to our communities honesty, accountability, and real action. What I’ve seen is a growing frustration, a sense that too many are being ignored by the very people elected to serve them.”

The statement continued: “Reform UK offers a real alternative a movement rooted in common sense, courage, and commitment to the people. It speaks to those who feel left behind, and it stands up for communities like ours that deserve better.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to join. Not out of ambition, but out of belief belief in something better for Pudsey, for Leeds, and for the country.

“To my residents: I will continue to work tirelessly for you, now with the backing of a party that shares my values and determination. Thank you for your continued support it means the world.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Coun Smith standing alongside Lee Anderson, the former Tory who defected to Reform UK in 2024 and became the party’s first MP.

Her decision comes on the heels of a breakthrough set of local election results for Reform. At the start of the month, the party gained 677 council seats across England.

Leeds did not hold elections this year due to its scheduled ‘fallow year’. Coun Smith remains the only Reform representative on the council, which continues to be dominated by Labour.