Leeds City Council: Morley set for by-election as Councillor Wyn Kidger resigns after eight years

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Leeds is headed for a by-election after a longstanding councillor announced her resignation.

Wyn Kidger, a stalwart of political life in Morley, has stood down after eight years on Leeds City Council.

Wyn Kidger was the Mayor of Morley from 2014 to 2015.
Wyn Kidger was the Mayor of Morley from 2014 to 2015. | National World

The former town mayor had also clocked up two decades on Morley Town Council - but will now step away from public office.

Her decision has triggered a by-election in the Morley South ward, which will be held on June 12.

Speaking to the YEP, Mrs Kidger said: “It’s a young person’s game now, it really is, and I just feel I’ve done my whack.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done for Morley over the years, but I want to spend my time with my family now.”

Morley is set for by-election after Mrs Kidger announced her resignation.
Morley is set for by-election after Mrs Kidger announced her resignation. | National World

Mrs Kidger is a well-known face in Morley, both for her political roles and for her work with the Royal Society of St George, which runs the town’s huge St George’s Day parade - a patriotic spectacle that draws thousands each year.

She also held the ceremonial chain as Mayor of Morley from 2014 to 2015, a role she looked back on fondly, describing it as a “super, super year”.

Prospective candidates in the by-election have until Thursday (May 15) to throw their hats into the ring.

