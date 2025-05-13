Leeds is headed for a by-election after a longstanding councillor announced her resignation.

Wyn Kidger, a stalwart of political life in Morley, has stood down after eight years on Leeds City Council.

Wyn Kidger was the Mayor of Morley from 2014 to 2015. | National World

The former town mayor had also clocked up two decades on Morley Town Council - but will now step away from public office.

Her decision has triggered a by-election in the Morley South ward, which will be held on June 12.

Speaking to the YEP, Mrs Kidger said: “It’s a young person’s game now, it really is, and I just feel I’ve done my whack.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done for Morley over the years, but I want to spend my time with my family now.”

Morley is set for by-election after Mrs Kidger announced her resignation. | National World

Mrs Kidger is a well-known face in Morley, both for her political roles and for her work with the Royal Society of St George, which runs the town’s huge St George’s Day parade - a patriotic spectacle that draws thousands each year.

She also held the ceremonial chain as Mayor of Morley from 2014 to 2015, a role she looked back on fondly, describing it as a “super, super year”.

Prospective candidates in the by-election have until Thursday (May 15) to throw their hats into the ring.