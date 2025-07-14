Pudsey Town Hall: More than 1,000 residents sign petition to stop closure of ‘symbol of our civic pride’ in Leeds
Leeds City Council confirmed it is looking at options for the sale or Pudsey Town Hall.
The cash-strapped authority said it was costing thousands of pounds a year to maintain the vacant building, which dates back to the late 19th century.
An online petition calling for a halt to the sale and public consultation on the hall’s future has been signed by 1,050 people.
The petition website said: “This is more than just bricks and mortar.
“Pudsey Town Hall is a symbol of our civic pride, our local heritage, and our community’s identity.”
The petition also calls for the creation of a Pudsey Town Council to take on political decision-making in the west Leeds town.
Built in 1880, the Robin Lane building was the headquarters of Pudsey Urban District Council from 1912-1974.
Non-profit Pudsey Town Hall Community Interest Company (CIC) has been drawing up plans for future use of the building.
But a spokesperson for the city council, which must save more than £100m this financial year, said: “The council can confirm it has decided to explore available options for the sale of Pudsey Town Hall.
“The decision to now explore a possible sale has not been taken lightly but, given our well-documented financial challenges, we must continuously assess all options for our city-wide portfolio of properties.
“Those same challenges mean we are not in a position to indefinitely sustain the cost of maintaining a vacant building, which for the last financial year alone ran into five figures.”
