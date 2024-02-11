Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Users of Pudsey Civic Hall in 2022/23 included thousands of children who attended music rehearsals, along with more who visited for conferences, weddings, live music and other events.

Elderly residents that regularly attend ballroom dance sessions told the YEP earlier this year that losing the hall would be "a disaster" and would adversely affect their physical and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year more people attended events at the hall, which could be shut down to help the council balance its budget, than in 2019/20, the year before Covid lockdowns, latest figures show.

But the venue has a maintenance backlog and needs a full refurbishment which would cost around £7.25m, according to a report to the council’s Outer West Community Committee.

The committee will discuss plans to close the hall, which opened in 1972 on the ring road at Dawson’s Corner, at a meeting on Wednesday (February 14).

The report said: “Pudsey Civic Hall promotes ballroom, line and jive dance sessions, tribute nights, wrestling and body-building competitions, as well as various other events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also holds conferences, meetings, training and blood donor sessions.

“Notably, although there were fewer events in 2022/23 compared to 2019/20 (412 as opposed to 569), there were more people attending activities in the hall.”

Last financial year some 38,587 people visited the hall for events including 178 conferences. The report said: “If you add to this the 10,800 children attending for music rehearsals, 49,387 took part in some sort of activity in Pudsey Civic Hall during 2022/23.”

The hall is the home of ArtForms, a council music and arts service for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Should Pudsey Civic Hall close, ArtForms will continue to provide its services at alternative venues in the city including the refurbished Leeds Town Hall, which will have improved access provision.”

It is also the main venue for the Yorkshire Association for Music and Special Educational Needs (YAMSEN), which runs a Christmas concert, art exhibition and events for children with learning disabilities.

The report said: “A specific meeting has taken place with YAMSEN as part of consultation on the proposed closure of Pudsey Civic Hall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car park revenue slumped since the Covid pandemic as nearby employers who used the hall for parking allowed more staff to work from home.

The report said: “Since the construction on the new decked car park at Pudsey New Street railway station, which is free to use, very few commuters now park at Pudsey Civic Hall.

“In 2023/24 it is estimated that the car park will achieve £500 against a £100,000 income target.”

In 2015, the building was considered to be in good condition, but an inspection found that “systems are ageing and will come to an end of functional life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its current condition, the venue would not be up to the required standard to be rented to a private operator.

The report added: “Whilst Pudsey Civic Hall delivers a modest surplus each year, overall it does not meet its budget target and the council’s ability to continue to operate the venue successfully will worsen, alongside the need to commit to backlog maintenance needs in the near future.”