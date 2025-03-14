Plans for a 20m mobile phone mast in west Leeds have been withdrawn after the location was deemed unsuitable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telecoms firm Cornerstone sought consent from the council for a 5G installation on Bradford Road in Pudsey.

The mast, complete with antennas, a transmission dish and equipment cabinets, would have been fixed at the junction with Peckover Drive, near Morrisons and Lala’s restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telecoms firm Cornerstone sought consent from the council for a 5G installation on Bradford Road in Pudsey. | Google

Concerns were raised that the installation was too close to nearby homes after ward councillors were consulted.

Conservative Calverley and Farsley member Andrew Carter said the mast would be “highly visually intrusive”.

Now Cornerstone, which supplies equipment to mobile firms including Vodafone, has withdrawn its planning application and is seeking an alternative site.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Cornerstone always aims to work closely with local communities and planning authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cornerstone proposed a mobile phone base station site in Pudsey but further investigation has shown that the proposed location does not comply with our build requirements.

The company said that an upgrade was needed for an existing telecoms mast on the corner of Sunnybank Lane and Bradford Road.

The new base station would have helped meet 4G and 5G requirements in the area.

The spokesperson added: “Cornerstone are committed to providing digital connectivity to Pudsey and will review our options locally.”