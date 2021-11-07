Here's everything you need to know to plan your week ahead.

Bus station upgrades

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage five of upgrades at Leeds Bus Station on Monday whilst further streets have joined the closed for works list. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.

Phase five of the upgrades at Leeds Bus Station are set to get underway on Monday which will lead to a host of bus stand changes.

Refurbishment works, which started back in June, are designed to provide improved facilities and higher levels of comfort.

The following stands and services will face changes:

Stand 11: X84 Ikley via Otley

Stand 12: 117 Wakefield, X17 Ossett/Midgley

Stand 13: A1 Leeds & Bradford Airport

Stand 14: 33 Otley via Guiseley, 34 Otley via Yeadon & Guiseley

Stand 15: 6 Holt Park, 8 Holt Park

Stand 16: 27 Guiseley via Headingley, 28 Adel, 29 Leeds Dock University Circular, 85 Pool

Roadworks

Services 11, 62, 87, 110, 117, 118, 140, 140A, 141, 164, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, 229, 254, 254A, 255, X17, X26 and X27: Changes resulting from the completion of stage four of upgrades at Leeds Bus Station will remain in place.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 11A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 166, X56 and X60: York Street, bus stop F3 (Cultural A) and F4 (Culture B) will continue to be affected by works.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Services 16, 16A and 56: Sherburn Road North will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Services 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Services 201 and 201A: Morley High Street will remain be closed for utility works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Service 62: Saxton Gardens, Mill Street is to be closed for works with bus diversions in place.

Services 65: Horsfall Street in Morley is shut until further notice due to emergency road works on a collapsed sewer.

Service 91: Works are ongoing on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton with the restructuring of footpaths and carriageway between Harrogate Road and Henconner Lane meaning the 91 service will be unable to observe some bus stops/shelters.

Service 91: Grove Street in Headingley is set to be closed until mid-December.

More detailed information on route changes in place due to roadworks can be accessed here on the Metro website.