Prostate cancer memorial pays touching tribute to Leeds dad-of-two Lloyd Pinder

The Prostate Cancer Memorial, a striking ten-foot tall mirrored steel pyramid, is engraved with the names of those who have lost their lives to the disease - the most common form of cancer in men.

It has been installed in London Bridge Station, opposite the charity's head office, and it will be toured across the country later this year.

Among the names on the sculpture is Lloyd Pinder, of South Milford, who was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2016 when he was just 44 years old.

The Prostate Cancer Memorial has been unveiled in London Bridge Station (Photo: Martin Barraud)

Later that year, Lloyd struck up a friendship with Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling while taking part in Jeff’s 10 walking marathons in 10 days to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK.

Lloyd joined Jeff on his challenges every year, raising thousands of pounds for the charity before he sadly died in September 2020.

Jeff dedicated his 2021 March for Men to Lloyd and his wife, Tina, is now continuing his fundraising legacy.

Tina said: “Lloyd took immense strength from his work with Prostate Cancer UK and working with the charity to raise awareness and funds became his focus and maintained his positivity which we know extended his life.

Lloyd Pinder pictured with his wife, Tina, and daughters Gracie (left) and Lola (Photo: Hannah Webster)

“He’d be thrilled to see his name on this amazing sculpture, still helping to raise awareness as it travels across the UK. We are all so proud too and can’t wait to see it.

“Lloyd was a massive character. He was a bit of a Marmite character, but what can’t be denied is his incredible ability to engage and entertain people

“I miss him terribly and I’m so very proud of the way he handled his illness and I know that many men will be saved because of his determination to raise awareness. That’s a legacy anyone would be proud to have.”

People will have the chance to purchase a permanent name engraving on the memorial to celebrate the life of a loved one they’ve lost to prostate cancer.

The awareness campaign has been backed by a host of celebrities who have been affected by the disease - and the sculpture includes tributes to former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ray Clemence, Joseph Pasquale, father of comedian Joe, and England cricket legend and pundit Bob Willis.

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive, Angela Culhane, lost both her father-in-law and stepfather to prostate cancer and their names are engraved on the memorial.

Angela said: “Our beautiful new memorial is a wonderful place to display tributes to all those much-loved men lost to prostate cancer. We thank everyone who has made this project possible, and hope supporters will see this as a fitting legacy to their loved ones.

“Prostate cancer is a heart-breaking and devastating disease that shatters lives and we are absolutely determined to continue the fight against it.

"This striking sculpture allows us to pay homage to those special men we have lost, to remember the laughter, good times and cherished memories and at the same time to raise funds to continue our work.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer and we know men and their loved ones feel the same. Together we can stop men dying, by funding lifesaving research to support our husbands, dads, uncles and grandads.”