Published 9th Oct 2024
Plans to convert parts of a convenience store on Elland Road in Leeds into five new homes have been green-lit by the council.

Leeds City Council approved the prior approval application lodged by Resilience Residential Services Ltd on October 3.

It comes after two previous applications to construct flats in the building on 86 Elland Roadwere refused.

An initial application for six new dwellings was lodged in February 2024, with an amended proposal wjth a reduced number of homes submitted in June.

On both occasions, a planning officer stated that the proposals raised "significant issues" with regard to "inadequate provision of natural light".

Drawings submitted along with the amended application show a refurbished main retail area on the ground floor which currently hosts Elland Road Convenience.

A storage area which is connected to the store to the rear and unused retail space to the right elevation will form two one-bedroom flats with open plan living and dining kitchen and a bathroom with bathtub.

On the first floor, unused storage and office space will form three additional one-bedroom apartments.

Down the road, Leeds United’s Elland Road recently revealed plans for a major expansion, increasing its audience capacity from the current 37,645 to around 53,000.

