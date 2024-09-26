Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business owners and Leeds United fans have told of their excitement after plans were revealed to expand the historic Elland Road stadium.

The Yorkshire Evening Post spoke to excited fans on Elland Road as well as business owners hoping the planned expansion will bring a boost to the area - as well as the club.

“You would’ve met Angus if you were here five minutes ago,” Lisa Toon says, while stood behind the counter of Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar right next to the Leeds United football stadium.

It’s likely that if we had caught the club’s CEO Angus Kinnear as he was getting his lunch then he would also have been full of enthusiasm for the ambitious plans to extend the stadium capacity from 37,645 to 53,000.

The fans, business owners and club staff that we spoke to upon heading down to Elland Road certainly were.

Barry Lakin and Lisa from the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich were excited about what the new plans would do for local businesses | National World

Leeds United confirmed their intentions to extend the stadium’s capacity earlier this week, saying that it would offer a “significant increase” to the general admission.

Speaking outside the club shop, Graham Cadman, 68, would be one of the thousands of fans to welcome this boost as he has been unable to get to a game for some time.

Every home game has sold out over the last six years and there are currently 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets.

Mr Cadman said: “I think they could increase it by even more and we’d still struggle to get tickets! I used to go but the last few years I haven’t even bothered trying.

“My nephew plays for the under-21s and even he can’t get us tickets!”

Graham Cadman said that even his nephew who plays for Leeds United's under-21s team can't get him tickets for the Elland Road fixutres | National World

He added: “It’ll be a good thing but maybe they should concentrate on getting a better team first and making sure we’re up where we want to be but they’ll still be able to fill them.”

Andy Wardill, 37, said that he is a current season ticket holder and was also “delighted” with the news, saying: “Due to my circumstances I might have to get rid of my season ticket but getting tickets is an absolute nightmare on a week-to-week basis.”

He said: “I think it’s a bit of a risk after Bielsa era, because that’s where the fans came flooding back, but it could be that extra little bit of something we need if we get promoted to attract the right players and stay up there.”

He said that he hopes the stadium doesn’t become “soulless” like other newer grounds following the extension and that the added seats only adds to the already-electric atmosphere.

“It it’s a development of what we’ve got then we should hopefully keep that”, he said. “It’s a place I call church that I love to come to but it does need a little tidy up in some areas.”

Andy Wardill said that he calls Elland Road "church" and that he is fully behind the stadium expansion | National World

The news was certainly welcomed by Lisa back at the Cafe and Sandwich Bar by the ground and the added custom would bring for her and other businesses.

She said: “It will be massive for the club and really good for us when the contractors move in. And then on matchdays it will bring more crowds for the businesses around.

“All we need now is to know when it starts.”

As well as the club’s CEO, the café also is already a regular spot for devout fan Barry Lakin, who has been going to games for 48 years and is a regular face to many who visit Elland Road.

Barry, who recently completed a 60,000 step challenge for the Leeds United Foundation, said he has full faith in the club’s new owners and their vision for the stadium.

Graham, who works at Leeds United, said that the extension can only add to the "raucous" atmosphere that fans have come to expect on matchdays | National World

And while we weren’t able to catch Angus Kinnear, one of the club’s employees who deals with digital security, named Graham, was able to give us a great insight into the plans from the club’s perspective.

He said: “We know there’s a demand for it. The fans have been begging for seats for ages and the list is quite extensive for those waiting to get in there.

“The atmosphere is already great when it has 36,000 in there. Can you imagine what it’s going to be like when there’s 53,000? It’ll be absolutely raucous.

“Everybody’s looking forward to it, that’s for sure.”

He said he was confident that the owners and fans were all behind the move and the logistics of having so many seats, saying: “The demand is definitely there. I mean, we’re one of the only clubs that gets record numbers coming to an under-21s match, let alone constantly filling up a stadium. And when I speak to a lot of other clubs they are quite envious in that regard.”

On the wider impact it would have on the city and local amenities, Graham talked of the boost it would give the tourism, accommodation and hospitality industries.