Cricketers could be trained in a state-of-the art indoor facility in north Leeds if plans can be agreed with the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission is sought for a computerised batting nets centre to boost access to the sport at New Rover Cricket Club in Adel.

Automatic ball feeding, ball tracking cameras and video replays would be provided at the new centre by Sports Firm HiTZ Cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council is considering a full planning application for the project at the Smithy Mills club.

A design report said: “By incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovation, the new facilities aim to enhance cricket performances and provide support to players of all ages, at all levels.”

The facilities would be housed in a black corrugated metal building at the club, providing a practice space which could be used all year round.

The report by Splash Architecture said access to the site would be via a digital access code, similar to those used at 24-7 gym facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The scheme has been designed to create a safe and accessible environment for all within the local community, including those with disabilities.

“Thoughtful planning of pathways, entrances and interior layouts ensures ease of movement and usability for everyone, fostering an inclusive community.”

On its website HiTZ said it already had facilities in Bolton, Surrey, Doncaster, Essex and Bethnal Green in London.

In April, England player Harry Brook was named by the company as an official partner.