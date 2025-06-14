21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s

You are sure to be bowled over by these photos of cricket teams from the Leeds League in the 1990s.

You are sure to be bowled over by these photos of cricket teams from the Leeds League in the 1990s.

You can almost hear the sound of leather on willow in this collection of brilliant whites. They are sure to evoke memories from a generation of cricketers around ther city with teams from Division 1 and Division 2 featured. The line-ups include Garforth, Cookridge, Otley, Pool, Farsley Celtic, Roundhay, Oulton, Rothwell as well as Kirkstall Educational, Woodhouse and Khalsa.

Division 1 team Woodhouse CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Scott Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Steve Harrison, Paul Sutherland, Richard Sullivan, Julian Bates. and Sharon Jones (scorer). Front row, from left, are Andy Bowes, Steve Dobson, Chris Carden (captain), Steve Bray and Dave Littlewood.

Otley Town CC of Division 2 pictured in August 1996. Back row, from left, are Richard Benson, Mick Lawrence, Nick McNeice, Phil Empson, Bernard Thornton, Tony Smith, and Ross Barron (scorer). Front row, from left, are Andy Nichols (captain), Jonathan McGee, Neil Ives, Graham Russell, and Peter Brogan.

Cookridge CC in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen.

Division 2 team Khalsa CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Vivek Razdan, Narinder Singh, Amerjit Matharu, Jon Hodson, Gurdeep Singh Ryatt and Gurdev Singh. Front row from left, are Manjit Matharu, Nadeem Hanif, Mohammed Seraj, Everton Wattley and Mahesh Patel.

Whitkirk CC of Division 1 pictured in May 1996. Back row from left, are Jeremy Bowman, Simon Bowman, Alistair Bowman, Neil Edgecock, Glyn Jepson and Tim Hegarty. Front row, from left, are Matthew O'Brien, Martin Sparling, Tony Nicholson, Stuart Pickles, (captain) Jonathan Colley and Matthew Wright (scorer).

Division 2 side Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin, Chris Wright (b/l/r). Front row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer).

