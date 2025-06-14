21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s

You can almost hear the sound of leather on willow in this collection of brilliant whites. They are sure to evoke memories from a generation of cricketers around ther city with teams from Division 1 and Division 2 featured. The line-ups include Garforth, Cookridge, Otley, Pool, Farsley Celtic, Roundhay, Oulton, Rothwell as well as Kirkstall Educational, Woodhouse and Khalsa. Enjoy the photos then retire for tea and sandwiches. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia