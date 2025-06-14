21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s

1. Leeds League
Division 1 team Woodhouse CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Scott Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Steve Harrison, Paul Sutherland, Richard Sullivan, Julian Bates. and Sharon Jones (scorer). Front row, from left, are Andy Bowes, Steve Dobson, Chris Carden (captain), Steve Bray and Dave Littlewood. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Leeds League
Otley Town CC of Division 2 pictured in August 1996. Back row, from left, are Richard Benson, Mick Lawrence, Nick McNeice, Phil Empson, Bernard Thornton, Tony Smith, and Ross Barron (scorer). Front row, from left, are Andy Nichols (captain), Jonathan McGee, Neil Ives, Graham Russell, and Peter Brogan. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Leeds League
Cookridge CC in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds League
Division 2 team Khalsa CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Vivek Razdan, Narinder Singh, Amerjit Matharu, Jon Hodson, Gurdeep Singh Ryatt and Gurdev Singh. Front row from left, are Manjit Matharu, Nadeem Hanif, Mohammed Seraj, Everton Wattley and Mahesh Patel. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
5. Leeds League
Whitkirk CC of Division 1 pictured in May 1996. Back row from left, are Jeremy Bowman, Simon Bowman, Alistair Bowman, Neil Edgecock, Glyn Jepson and Tim Hegarty. Front row, from left, are Matthew O'Brien, Martin Sparling, Tony Nicholson, Stuart Pickles, (captain) Jonathan Colley and Matthew Wright (scorer). | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Leeds League
Division 2 side Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin, Chris Wright (b/l/r). Front row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer). | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.