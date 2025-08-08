A former mental health centre in Leeds will be auctioned to raise cash for the council following a shake-up of community services.

Services provided at the site in Lovell Park were re-located as part of plans to save Leeds City Council £500,000 this year.

Support hubs in Beeston and Armley were also set to move to other locations, raising concerns over people having too far to travel for help.

A council report said the single-storey Lovell Park building, built in 1980 on Wintoun Street, was now “surplus to requirements.”

It said: “It is proposed that the property is now to be sold on the open market by auction.”

A sale could see the site redeveloped and save the council on maintenance costs.

The report said: “A sale will generate a capital receipt for the council and remove the growing burden of this deteriorating property.”

The council said mental health services offered at Lovell Park would move to Wykebeck Complex Needs Centre, near York Road.

Stocks Hill hub in Armley would move to Calverlands Complex Needs Centre in Horsforth and Beeston’s Vales Circles hub would join the Laurel Bank centre in Middleton.

Attendance had declined at the hubs, which offered support groups and well-being activities for adults. The council insisted the level of service would not be reduced.