Rein Road, Horsforth: Permission sought for 24 new homes at former wastewater treatment works in Leeds
Stonebridge Homes has submitted an outline planning application for the new dwellings on land south of Abbey Road and New Road Side in Horsforth.
Located around a mile south of the town centre and within the Newlay Conservation Area, the three-acre site comprises brownfield land to the north, formerly a Yorkshire Water Wastewater Treatment Works.
The site is currently vacant, with only a pumping station and concrete hardstanding elements remaining of the works.
The plans propose the development of three apartment blocks, each containing eight apartments over three floors.
In a design and access statement, the applicant writes: "The development of the site will create the opportunity to establish a new walkable neighbourhood, whilst complementing the pattern of the surrounding urban grain.
"The existing green infrastructure will be maintained and enhanced, creating strong green links, which will cater for recreation and allow for the creation of links to existing destinations."
Additional trees would also be planted at the site, along with landscaping.
Stonebridge Homes added: "We intend to deliver aspirational homes in a sustainable location, meaning that the site can demonstrate a step change in the quality of new neighbourhoods in Horsforth.
"[We] are committed to building homes and communities of the highest quality and we have the track record and experience to realise the vision set out in this document."
Any comments on the proposed plans are to be submitted by November 1, 2024.
