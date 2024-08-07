Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a housing development in Leeds city centre claim they have been left with “unsafe” water that is causing illness.

People living at the Saxton apartments site have reported issues with running water since last week. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the issue has impacted dozens of people.

Those using the water to bathe have also claimed to have been left “feeling sticky and itchy” and said that the water smells “like chlorine”.

Residents at the Saxton apartments in Leeds city centre were left without drinking water for a number of days | handout/google

Resident Managers Group (RMG), the company that manages the complex, said that the water was now “safe for drinking and cooking” after samples were tested, and apologised to residents.

A number of people living at the block first raised concerns about the “chemical tasting” water last Thursday (August 2).

Resident Matthew Shone told the YEP: “The water actually smells and some residents including myself have felt unwell.

“When residents began reporting the issue to RMG they responded saying that they needed multiple complaints otherwise individual residents will be liable for a call out fee to investigate.”

Drinking water has been provided to residents at the Saxton apartments | Handout

He said that a number of residents then made the call and RMG urged them not to drink the water on Friday, after finding a "noticeable smell in the tank".

RMG provided bottles of drinking water to residents from Friday afternoon.

Mr Shone said that there were mixed messages from the company on advice for residents alongside communication issues.

He said: “They have advised it's not safe to drink or wash our clothes but it's okay to shower in. Then they have said it's okay to drink after running your tap but it isn't.

“I personally have suffered stomach ache and dizziness, other residents have vomited and come out in rashes.”

He added: “The communication has been awful, I haven't received a single email from RMG, yet other residents have been warned. It seems many have had no communication warning them of the danger.

“It’s been different information from one minute to the next. It’s been a joke.”

A spokesperson for RMG said: “We were made aware of a strong taste and smell in the water supply on Thursday, 1 August. We recognise that some people had reported as feeling unwell, which is when we immediately advised residents not to use the water for drinking or cooking, and provided alternative water sources.

“Subsequently, we drained and reinstated the water supply, however, as the strong smell and taste remained, we arranged for the water to be sampled by both an independent contractor and Yorkshire Water. The samples have been returned and the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

“We appreciate and apologise for the concern this situation has caused. Throughout, we have kept all residents updated via regular emails and onsite communication.”

The YEP has contacted Yorkshire Water for comment.