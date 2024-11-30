Plans to build 19 flats in a west Leeds community have been allowed to proceed despite dozens of objections.

Road safety concerns were raised over the proposed development on land east of Owlcotes Lane in Stanningley.

Permission was sought to create a four and six-storey block of apartments, along with a gym and coffee shop, near New Pudsey railway station.

Owlcotes Lane in, Stanningley, Leeds. Picture: Google | Google

Leeds City Council received 60 letters of objection from nearby householders over issues including increased traffic and the height of the building.

The council’s South and West plans panel agreed to let the project go ahead at a meeting on Thursday.

Members were told council officers were satisfied the traffic concerns had been addressed.

Barry Anderson, Conservative member for Adel and Wharfedale, said he supported the project in principle, but still had concerns over road safety and the design of the building.

He said: “It’s for those reasons that I won’t be able to support it.”

Members discussed fears that the development would attract more traffic than expected, despite close public transport links.

Penny Stables, Green Party member for Wetherby and party leader, said: “I am supportive of it, although I do have some concerns.

“We want to encourage people not to have a car.

“This location, being right next to a station, is a very sustainable location.”

The application brought before the panel at the request of Calverley and Farsley Conservative councillor Andrew Carter, who opposed the project.

A report to the meeting said Peter Carlill, Labour member for the ward, sent a letter of support.

Planning permission was subject to a £23,500 contribution to improvements to nearby green spaces, along with £30,000 towards road safety schemes.

Panel members agreed to approve the application, subject to conditions, in a majority vote.