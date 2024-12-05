Plans to serve alcohol from a new restaurant on an infamous Leeds pub crawl route have been met with public opposition.

The council has received 99 objections to an application from Loungers UK for 22-24 Headingley Central, on Otley Road.

Ward councillors, West Yorkshire Police and the council also raised concerns over the new venue on the Otley Run.

22-24 Headingley Central, on Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds. | LDRS

The cafe and restaurant in the former Arndale Centre building would serve drinks until 11pm, Sunday-Thursday and midnight at weekends.

Fears have been raised that it would add to anti-social behaviour caused by groups of rowdy pub crawlers in fancy dress.

In his objection letter, Headingley Green Party councillor Tim Goodall said fights and drunk people wandering into the busy road were common.

He said: “Some residents have recently contacted me to say that they are planning to move away from the area because of the Otley Run and, in some cases, have already put their house up for sale.”

The venue is in a Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), classed as suffering from high levels of problem drinking by the council.

Licence applicants in CIA areas are required to demonstrate their venue would not add to drink-related problems.

Labour councillors Jonathan Pryor and Abdul Hannan said the venue must be food-led and not serve drinkers in fancy dress.

They said: “We do not believe the applicant has demonstrated this is their application.”

The council and police wrote to the applicant, suggesting measures to prevent nuisance behaviour if permission was granted.

The council’s environmental health team said there had been an increased impact from people travelling to Headingley for the Otley Run.

They said: “This is particularly bad on Saturdays and local residents object to the anti-social behaviour and nuisance that this creates.”

The application will be considered at a licensing sub-committee hearing on Thursday (December 12).

Councillors will have the option of granted or refusing the licence, or allowing it with additional conditions.