Otley: Plans to convert Summercross pub into new Springfield Healthcare care home in Leeds rejected
Springfield Healthcare, which runs six UK care homes, applied to redevelop the vacant Summercross pub in Otley.
The project included extensions to the existing building and would have created a four-floor home for people with dementia.
Leeds city Council refused planning permission, saying the scheme would be harmful to the Otley Conservation Area.
A planning report said Otley Town Council objected, saying the existing site in Cross Green was not big enough for the scheme.
Some 46 letters were also received, raising concerns that the scheme would overlook nearby homes and harm mature trees.
A council planning report said: “Overall, it is considered that the identified adverse impacts of the development weigh significantly against the development.”
In a design statement, Springfield’s architects said the project would preserve the disused building, which dates back to the 1800s.
It said: “The objective is to create a place that the wider Otley community can be proud of.
“The new Summercross proposal will encourage a healthy lifestyle, with outdoor living and a sense of community.”
Permission was sought for a change of use of the building, along with extensions, landscaping and car parking.
The ground floor would have been a bistro for community use as part of the project.
