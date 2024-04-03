Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals have complained that the work on Mercury Row does not include sufficient drainage and that the surface is not in keeping with the rest of the town.

Ward councillor Colin Campbell said that he was "very frustrated" as the work had been scheduled to be done for five years and that he had contacted the council and demanded that they "get the contractor back to do a proper job".

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has said that officers will address any remedial work "as soon as possible".

Residents in Otley have complained about the "rubbish" resurfacing work carried out on Mercury Row. Photo: Jonny Paley

A picture of the completed work, which can be viewed above, was shared on a community Facebook page by a local resident highlighting the "rubbish workmanship".

The post has received over 100 comments, with one person writing: “Who thought that dreadful surface would compliment a beautiful town with cobbled streets? Its disgusting.”

Coun Campbell said that the work was supposed to improve the area for pedestrians and include extra drains to address issues with surface water.

He said: “It’s unfortunate because if the scheme had gone ahead in the format it was envisaged it would have improved the pedestrian area and made it better but the contractor seems to have undertaken the works in a very poor way.

“It doesn’t lessen the risk of surface water going in to properties. It rained the other evening and this issue became very apparent.”

He said that he has lodged a complaint with the council’s highways department, adding: “I’m frustrated because we have been pushing for this work to be done for five years since it was first given the go ahead. It’s involved endless discussions about the details and what was going to happen.

“We were shocked when we saw the completed works as we were promised it would not create the situation.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are aware of some potential concerns which have been raised regarding recent resurfacing work carried out on Mercury Row in Otley.