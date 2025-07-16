A town centre will get a new cash machine despite concerns it would harm the appearance of a listed building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ATM can be installed at Otley Mini-Market after planning permission was granted by Leeds City Council.

The machine will provide 24-hour banking facilities at the grade II-listed building on Kirkgate, part of Otley Town Centre Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation letter from Otley Town Council said it had no objection to the principle of a new ATM.

It said: “But we have concerns over the signage and its effect on the character of a listed building.”

Kirkgate, in Otley. Picture by planning applicant NCR. | planning applicant NCR.

The applicant, NCR Atleos said the installation would be sympathetic to the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its design report said: “The ATM will not affect any existing architectural features and the integrity of the property.”

The company said the machine would be accessible for disabled people and covered by CCTV.

The report said: “The area where the ATM will be installed is in a well-lit open area in full view of pedestrians, aiding natural surveillance.”

Council planners said only minor alterations would be made to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer’s report said: “The ATM is appropriately designed and sits comfortable on the building and within the wider town centre, and does not detract from the protected character of the conservation area.

“As a result, no harm to the character or appearance of the shop or wider street scene has occurred.”