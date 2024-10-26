36 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024

These fantastic photos celebrate life in Otley during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 optimal photos take you back to Otley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Trevor Wallis, left, landlord of The Bowling Green pub is pictured with locals who took part in a Harry Potter reading marathon to raise £5,680 for Breast Cancer Research in February 2002. It was presented by the organiser Sue Robins to Val O'Brien, trustee of the charity.

Landlords John and Val Ward celebrate after The Black Bull won a CAMRA award in March 2003.

Caretakers Peter and Linda Robinson were retiring from working at Ashfield Primary School in April 2003. They are pictured their house which was decorated by pupils.

Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals at Prince Henry's Grammar School in February 2002. Pictured, from left, operating a Klyston Generator are Sam Walls, Jonnie Saunders and David Walker.

Students at Prince Henry's Grammar who were preparing to take to the stage for the school's production of Return to the Forbidden Planet in February 2002. Pictured, from left, are Keira Hollings, Jonnie Saunders, Jonathon Ward and Jenny Nevin.

Protesters make their way into Otley to make their views heard on lorries driving through the market town in October 2003.

