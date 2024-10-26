36 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in the early 2000s

1. Otley in the early 2000s
Trevor Wallis, left, landlord of The Bowling Green pub is pictured with locals who took part in a Harry Potter reading marathon to raise £5,680 for Breast Cancer Research in February 2002. It was presented by the organiser Sue Robins to Val O'Brien, trustee of the charity. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Otley in the early 2000s
Landlords John and Val Ward celebrate after The Black Bull won a CAMRA award in March 2003. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Otley in the early 2000s
Caretakers Peter and Linda Robinson were retiring from working at Ashfield Primary School in April 2003. They are pictured their house which was decorated by pupils. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner
4. Otley in the early 2000s
Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals at Prince Henry's Grammar School in February 2002. Pictured, from left, operating a Klyston Generator are Sam Walls, Jonnie Saunders and David Walker. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner
5. Otley in the early 2000s
Students at Prince Henry's Grammar who were preparing to take to the stage for the school's production of Return to the Forbidden Planet in February 2002. Pictured, from left, are Keira Hollings, Jonnie Saunders, Jonathon Ward and Jenny Nevin. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner
6. Otley in the early 200s
Protesters make their way into Otley to make their views heard on lorries driving through the market town in October 2003. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
