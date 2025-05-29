Leeds City Council has given the green light to plans to transform a former Halifax bank in Otley into residential and retail space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application for the property on Kirkgate, in the centre of the market town, was granted full planning permission on May 27. The approved scheme will see the now-closed bank and its office areas converted into one retail unit and six homes.

The development will also involve several external changes, including the removal of an existing stairwell and the conversion of a window into a door. Plans also detail a new ground-floor bin store and cycle storage area, which will sit alongside the shop and a one-bedroom flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to convert the former Halifax bank on Kirkgate in Otley has been given the go-ahead. | Google

The upper floors will house a mix of apartments, with two flats on each of the first and second floors, and a one-bedroom duplex spread across both levels.

While the project received approval, it was not without concern. One local councillor raised objections over the lack of outdoor space and limited natural light for future residents.

The councillor said: “I appreciate that buildings of this nature are difficult to develop but I would express concerns around the amenity of residents particularly as there is no garden space associated with the building.

“Four of the flats will only have windows onto a small, enclosed area which will severely limit the amount of natural light entering the flats meaning the rooms will have to be artificially lit during use. I believe this is contrary to Council policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax branch closed in September 2023, with the bank citing a significant decline in footfall as more customers switched to digital services.