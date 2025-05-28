Plans to install a hot food kiosk next to a former bank in Pudsey have been thrown out by Leeds City Council following public opposition and safety concerns.

The proposal, submitted by Mr Mohammed Abbas, sought permission to convert part of the old HSBC site on Church Street - specifically the area once used as an ATM point - into a takeaway outlet. The bank branch shut its doors in 2020 amid a national restructuring by the banking giant.

While Mr Abbas had previously been given the green light to transform the wider building into a mix of flats and retail units, the additional kiosk element has hit a stumbling block. Planning officers branded the proposal “out of keeping with the traditional form” of the property.

The former HSBC bank in Pudsey could be transformed into flats and a residential unit. | Google

A total of nine objections were lodged against the scheme, including one from Leeds Civic Trust and another from local councillor Simon Seary. Council officers issued their refusal on May 27, citing a string of design concerns.

In a report, planners described the kiosk as “inappropriate” in its appearance and position, warning it would result in an “unsympathetic and incongruous” addition to the area.

They also raised safety concerns, noting that the proposed kiosk’s proximity to the pavement - which they said is already of “substandard width” - could lead to pedestrian queuing and potential conflict with other road users.

The report concluded: “The Local Planning Authority considers that the development would increase the risk of accidents and hinder the safe movement of both vehicles and pedestrians.”