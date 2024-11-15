Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former children’s centre could fetch £190,000 at auction following a shake-up of nursery provision in the city.

North Gipton Children’s Centre was home to one of three Little Owls nurseries closed down by the council.

Around 80 children were found new nursery places after it ceased operating in the summer, along with nurseries in Chapel Allerton and Kentmere in Seacroft.

Pugh Actions has advertised the Gipton site, on Thorn Walk, for sale with a guide price of £190,000 plus.

The company said on its website: “The property may be suitable for redevelopment or change of use, subject to any necessary consents.

“The building offers accommodation over a single storey and has recently been occupied before being made vacant.”

A further 12 Little Owls nurseries were set to be taken over by alternative providers as part of plans to save £900,000 this financial year.

The running of four of the centres, St Mary’s Hunslet, Parklands, Hawksworth Wood and Quarry Mount, is set to be transferred to nearby schools.

Another nine of the nurseries would continue to be operated by the local authority.

A council spokesperson said 34 staff had been transferred to other Little Owls centres without the need for redundancies

They said: “Work to close down the buildings is now well under way and the Gipton North Little Owls is being marketed as it is surplus to the council’s requirements.”

The council said talks would be held with future nursery providers to ensure high-quality care and appropriate fees.