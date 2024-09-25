Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents have said it would be frustrating to see the council go ahead with the privatisation of nurseries in Leeds, when the government has just announced that new state-run settings could open within a year.

Leeds City Council launched a “market sounding exercise” for 12 nurseries in the city over the summer, which could result in them being taken over by new providers.

Parents in Leeds have said it would be frustrating to see the council allow the privatisation of well-established nurseries, when Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced that new state settings could open in the next year. | Stu Norton/Submitted

It comes after the authority pulled out of running three other nurseries in the same group, Little Owls, marking their permanent closure.

As the council continues to look into the possibility of new providers taking over the remaining 12, parents have argued that it could be time for a rethink.

Earlier today (September 25), Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson promised that 300 new state nurseries would open in England’s schools by next September in order to meet rising demand.

However, one Leeds mum said that it would make “little sense” for the council to transfer 12 nurseries into the ownership of other providers, when new settings could open in classrooms in the city in less than a year's time.

Speaking on behalf of the Save Little Owls nursery campaign, which has staged protests outside Civic Hall, Hattie Hodgson-Crome said: “In light of the recent announcement of new funding, we urge Leeds City Council to pause and reconsider their plans for Little Owls nurseries.

“It makes little sense to transfer well-established nurseries to alternative providers now, only to open new ones in less ideal settings within a year.”

She added: “Little Owls nurseries offer vital support to families across our city and are a community asset we should all take pride in.

“Leeds City Council must engage with the government to explore how this new funding can preserve and strengthen these essential services.”

In June, the authority agreed earlier to pull out of running three Little Owls nurseries at Kentmere, Gipton North and Chapel Allerton, marking their permanent closure.

It was also agreed that the possibility of seeking new providers for the remaining Little Owls nurseries would be explored, prompting concerns about increased costs.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council has a duty to ensure there is sufficient childcare capacity in the city so that parents or carers can work or train.

“This remains a priority and we will continue to engage with national Government around any funding opportunities that may be made available.

“We are keen to see the details of any funding and any restrictions on it that may apply. We remain absolutely committed to meeting the needs of children and their families across Leeds.”

The authority has previously said that regardless of the outcome of the market-sounding exercise, it would still provide a minimum of nine nurseries across the city. They said this demonstrated the council's “commitment to early intervention and providing the best start it can to children”.