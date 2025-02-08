Plans to build 170 flats are set to be approved despite objections from businesses and people living nearby.

A red-brick building at 4 Canal Wharf in Holbeck will be knocked down to make way for the scheme if the council gives consent.

Concerns have been raised over the size and appearance of the proposed new building near Bridgewater Place.

A red-brick building at 4 Canal Wharf in Holbeck will be knocked down to make way for the scheme. | Google

But a Leeds City Council plans panel is recommended to put it forward for approval at a meeting on Thursday (February 13).

A planning report said Leeds Civic Trust was among eight objectors to the project.

One objection letter said: “The building height would be out of character and would set a precedent for others.

“Another huge building will lead the way to more huge buildings until the area is unrecognisable and poorer for it.”

Concerns were also raised over the provision of affordable housing as part of the development.

The developers, Bankfoot APAM and NPV Leeds, said nine properties at a discounted rent could be provided, fewer than required under planning rules.

A financial assessment found the full affordable housing provision would not be viable.

But council officers said it would still provide much-needed housing just outside the city centre.

The report said: “Helping to deliver new homes, the redevelopment will further add to the regeneration being experienced in this part of Holbeck.”

Planning permission is subject to other financial contributions towards parking spaces, public transport and nearby pedestrian and cycle routes.

The council’s City Plans Panel is recommended to delegate approval of the scheme to the chief planning officer, subject to conditions.