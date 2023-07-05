Big 7 Travel, an online travel guide that highlights bucket-list destinations, city guides and things to do around the world, has published its annual list of the top 25 beer gardens in the country. Three Yorkshire bars and pubs made the cut – including one in Leeds.

Water Lane Boathouse scooped the number 12 spot, with the guide praising its prime location on the banks of the River Aire, overlooking Granary Wharf. The bar – which received high praise from the Yorkshire Evening Post reviews team – has been open for just over six years.

Big7 Travel said: “Housed in an early 19th-century shipment warehouse, the bar sprawls across two floors, but its large and sun-filled beer garden is the star attraction.

Water Lane Boathouse in Leeds has been named among the best beer gardens in the country (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

"There’s a good range of beers, wines, cocktails, and spirits (including a G&T menu) on offer, as well as delicious grub in the shape of sandwiches, loaded burgers and sourdough pizzas. The bar is the brainchild of the same people behind Belgrave Music Hall and Headrow House, so you can guarantee it will be a lively night out.”