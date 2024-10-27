Drighlington: Plans to demolish ‘neglected’ Leeds pub New Inn and build eight houses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans have been drawn up to build eight homes on the site of the vacant New Inn pub in Drighlington.
The proposal includes four townhouses and four bungalows on Wakefield Road.
A design report by PDG Architectural said the development would improve the appearance of the disused site.
It said: “The site currently houses a public house which has now ceased trading.
“The development looks to provide much needed housing and the provision of bungalows, which are in short supply in the local area.
“The existing building looks neglected. The site is in need of improvement.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
The designers said red brick and white render would be used for the new buildings.
People living in the development would have good public transport access to Leeds and Bradford, the report said.
It added: “The application site is within walking distance to various local amenities set within the village centre including a Co-Op supermarket and various local convenience stores.”
The planning application is being considered by Leeds City Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.