6 . Drighlington in the 1960s

Two stone terraced houses on Whitehall Road with one over one sash windows. In front of terrace is a 1960s car number plate RHL 677 and on gable end of terrace on right is an advertising hoarding. Visible on the far left are the one storey white cottages of nos. 271-283 Whitehall Road. Pictured in March 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net