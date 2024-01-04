These dazzlers celebrate a decade in the life of Drighlington.
1. Drighlington in the 1960s
Victoria Hotel at Drighlington Crosswords on the corner of King Street (left) and Whitehall Road in August 1969. The pub is serving Webster's ales. The building is now occupied by the Prashad Indian Vegetarian restaurant. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Drighlington in the 1960s
Valley Inn, a Samuel Smith's public house located on Whitehall Road, beside the junction with Dale Road, just off the picture to the right. Pictured in August 1969. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Drighlington in the 1960s
This photo shows Mayor of Morley Arthur Rhodes opening the Drighlington Tempest Club in December 1968. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Drighlington in the 1960s
The wedding scene for the film 'This Sporting Life' in May 1962. This starred Rachel Roberts as Margaret Hammond and Colin Blakely as Maurice Braithwaite and took place at Drighlington Church. Photopress photographer, Mike Briggs, had gone to play the role of wedding photographer but was not included in the finished film. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Drighlington in the 1960s
A woman in a headscarf and coat carries a bag up Whitehall Road in March 1967. The house on the left has been improved upon, unlike the others in the terrace, an enclosed porch of wood and glass has been added to the front door. The house displays patterned leaded glass windows. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Drighlington in the 1960s
Two stone terraced houses on Whitehall Road with one over one sash windows. In front of terrace is a 1960s car number plate RHL 677 and on gable end of terrace on right is an advertising hoarding. Visible on the far left are the one storey white cottages of nos. 271-283 Whitehall Road. Pictured in March 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net