They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Drig home during the decade. Community-spirit shines through with local landmarks and news stories from back in the day taking centre stage. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Morley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook