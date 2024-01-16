These wonderful photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Drighlington in the 1990s.
They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Drig home during the decade. Community-spirit shines through with local landmarks and news stories from back in the day taking centre stage. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Bradford Road in December 1990, showing a fish and chip shop at no. 28 on the left. Next to this is an unmade parking area, then an advertising hoarding for Tetley's Bitter can be seen on the side of no. 22. In the distance on the right is the Victoria public house, at the junction with Whitehall Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Did you eat here back in the day? The Kings Cantonese Restaurant on King Street pictured in May 1994. The building was formerly known as Manor House or Manor Farm. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Rachel Starkey was queen for a day at Drighlington Gala in July 1996. Photo: Roy Fox
Members of the Walsh School of Theatre Dancing in Drighlington who were celebrating in May 1997 after winning a number of awards. Pictured, back row from left, are Chloe Thompson, Gemma Hayes, Katie Hayes, Melissa McKenny and Stacey Dawson. Middle row, from left, are Katy Nicholson, Katie Thornton, Holly Beck and Katie Smith.Front row, from left, are, Jessica Broadhead and Lauren Buck. Photo: Justin Lloyd
A mean walks along Bradford Road in September 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Home is where the heart is. Shirley Farrell with six of her seven children at her home in Drighlington - Vicky, 8, Billy, 7, Timmy, 11, Samantha, 13, Nicola, 5, and baby Thomas, six months in January 1997. Photo: Roy Fox