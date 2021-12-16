Missed Leeds bin collections claim after £5m overspend on crews during Covid

Bins on a back street in Leeds 9

It followed a report into the council’s household waste service, which the council's executive member for environment Coun Mohammed Rafique said showed Leeds had “one of the best refuse collection services in the country.”

But a senior opposition councillor called the claims “incredulous” and challenged Coun Rafique to visit his ward and repeat what he said to residents who have seen numerous missed bin collections during the pandemic.

Claims were also made that dozens of bin collection staff were allowed to take holiday at the same time, which led to a severe disruption in collections during August.

A report by council officers put the authority’s successful collection rate at 99.85 per cent during the pandemic, down slightly on a rate of 99.93 per cent before the pandemic.

The council claimed it had to pay for the equivalent of an extra six crews during the current financial year, via private firms, due in part to an extra 37,000 tonnes of household waste produced by more people remaining at home during Covid-19.

Coun Rafique told a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board: “This is an operational response to the challenges we face.

“We are the second largest provider of debris service anywhere in the UK. We have emptied 39 million bins during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we also emptied 2,500 tonnes of garden waste. Our performance is 99.85 per cent.

“This shows the monumental effort put in by staff. Despite the challenges, we still remain one of the best refuse collection services in the country.”

Coun Stewart Golton (Lib Dem) responded by calling Coun Rafique “slightly deluded”, adding that while individual crews performed well, the service had been badly managed.

“This is part of the problem,” he added. “You go on about how we’re the biggest authority on this, but we are also supposed to be the best city, so we should go for the best quality, not the best quantity, of service. The experience of your customers has not been the best.

Coun Golton said the 99.85 per cent figure measured bins collected within 48 hours of their specified collection date, claiming: “It could hide a high initial failure rate – the recovery option is quite expensive. If you don’t do it first time round, it costs more to go back and sweep it up.

“We were expecting something a little more humble about how things could be done differently. Unfortunately, the paper is a bit too defensive for its own good.”

According to the report, an extra £2.2m will have been spent between April 2021 and March 2022 on the disposal of extra household waste.