Life transformed for roofer who visited Leeds casino with work mates after £258k jackpot win

Richard, 36, won a staggering £258,750, whilst playing Blackjack with colleagues at Grosvenor Casinos Leeds Westgate on Thursday November 25.

In a spur of the moment decision, Richard and his work friends from his hometown of Darlington decided to spend an evening at the casino after a hard day’s work.

Richard quickly settled in and got off to a good start at the Blackjack table but couldn’t imagine how good his luck was about to get.

Richard, 36, won big at the Leeds casino cc Grosvenor

During the evening, Richard hit an unexpected jackpot with one of the rarest hands in the game, a player and dealer Suited Ace King.

Speaking about his win, Richard said: “If I’m honest when I was playing, I didn’t realise I had won the jackpot.

"My friend had to tell me I had won and even then, I simply couldn’t believe what was happening to me and I couldn’t believe the amount I had won either.

"It didn’t feel real and on top of it all it was the first time I had set foot in the Leeds Westgate casino, so it really was my lucky night.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to all the Grosvenor Casino staff too who helped me celebrate in style.”

Richard has decided to put most of the money won towards a deposit he and his girlfriend were saving for to buy a house and kickstart a new chapter of their lives.

He also decided to join his dad on a golf trip to Las Vegas scheduled for next year.

Cath Riley, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, said: “We can only hope that this luck continues and that our guests will get to celebrate more wins both here and in our other venues across the UK.”