Household waste and recycling centres are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Last week the council delivered leaflets to all residents informing peope of the bin collection dates for the coming weeks.

The bin collection times for Leeds during the Christmas period are as follows:

Monday 20 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Sunday 19 December.

Tuesday 21 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Monday 20 December

Wednesday 22 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Tuesday 21 December

Thursday 23 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Wednesday 22 December

Friday 24 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Thursday 23 December

Saturday 25 December - bins will instead be collected one day earlier on Friday 24 December

Monday 27 December to Friday 31 December - no changes to usual bin collection times

Saturday 1 January - one day late on Sunday 2 January

Leeds residents can still check their bin days online at www.leeds.gov.uk/xmasbins.