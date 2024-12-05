Meanwood Road Leeds: Planned new ‘delivery-only’ takeaway granted licence - but only until midnight
A licence application for 183 Meanwood Road faced opposition from the council over possible noise and odour issues.
The business, which plans to be delivery-only and not open to the public, was allowed to trade until midnight every day.
A licensing hearing was told silencers would be fitted on fans at the premises and litter collections would be carried out
George Domleo, representing the applicant Ejaz Hussain, said his client was an experienced take-away operator.
He said: “My client has implemented significant measures to mitigate these issues.”
Mr Domleo said the majority of deliveries would be carried out by bicycle, using companies like Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
A licensing sub-committee was told no public objections were raised to the application.
But Vanessa Holroyd, representing Leeds City Council’s environment team, said the measures were not adequate and the hours should be restricted.
She said: “Should it be granted I have no doubt we will get complaints.”
A premises licence was granted at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday (December 3).
Conditions were placed on the licence, saying it must be delivery-only and only serve until midnight.
A change of use planning application, which would allow the premises to operate as a hot food delivery service, is is being considered separately by the council.