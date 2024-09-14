Fears have been raised over the future of a charity that helps vulnerable young people if 300 flats are built nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 4,500 people have signed an online petition backing objections from MAP (Music and Arts Production) Charity to the scheme on Mabgate.

Investment firm Cheyne Capital sought permission from the council for 310 flats next to Grade II-Listed buildings Hope Foundry and Hope House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist impressions of what the development in Mabgate could look like. Pictures via Leeds City Council presentation. | LDRS

Three apartment buildings of up to ten storeys would be built if final approval is given.

MAP raised concerns that the new flats would lead to a loss of privacy for its work with young people who are unable to access mainstream schooling.

The charity is also worried that people living in the new flats would make noise complaints against regular fundraising events which are vital to keep MAP going.

Leeds City Council’s City Plans panel was told multiple objections were received, along with letters from Labour MPs Hilary Benn and Alex Sobel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Stobbart, co-founder of MAP, told a panel meeting: “We feel unheard and ignored as part of this process.

“We are extremely concerned about the potential for noise complaints and the impact from that on our future activities.”

MAP runs training for young people, along with art exhibitions, music events and workspaces for creative businesses.

An online petition was launched to call for changes to the building scheme to protect MAP’s fundraising music night Cosmic Slop from complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is considering a reserved matters planning application after parts of the scheme were already approved.

The panel was told specially-designed “wintergarden” balconies would provide adequate noise protection for residents.

A welcome pack for people moving in would also advise them of the activities of MAP, the meeting was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning consultant Tim Waring, speaking for Cheyne Capital, told the meeting: “This is a key regeneration project. It will further the transformation of Mabgate. This will help meet the pressing need for housing in this city.”

Council officers recommended the application for approval at Thursday’s (Sep 12) panel meeting.

But councillors voted to defer the final decision in order to seek assurances over noise protection and possible noise complaints.