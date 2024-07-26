They take you back to the 1990s and to Mabgate and showcase pubs, businesses and familiar faces who may be remembered by a generation of people who knew the area. The name comes from 'Mab', meaning a prostitute (16th to 19th century) and 'gate' meaning a street. The area was defined by Leeds City Council's Mabgate Development Framework in 2007 as "the area is bounded to the west by North Street; to the east by Macaulay Street; to the north by Mushroom Street and to the south by the New York Road". They photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who remember Mabgate at the time for work, rest or play. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTA;LGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia