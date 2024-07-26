They take you back to the 1990s and to Mabgate and showcase pubs, businesses and familiar faces who may be remembered by a generation of people who knew the area. The name comes from 'Mab', meaning a prostitute (16th to 19th century) and 'gate' meaning a street. The area was defined by Leeds City Council's Mabgate Development Framework in 2007 as "the area is bounded to the west by North Street; to the east by Macaulay Street; to the north by Mushroom Street and to the south by the New York Road". They photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who remember Mabgate at the time for work, rest or play. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTA;LGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Mabgate in the 1990s
Do you remember Keith Broughton and Corrine Kemp? They ran the City of Mabgate Inn. Pictured in April 1996. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. Mabgate in the 1990s
Looking down Mabgate towards Cherry Row we see the Cherry Tree public house in the distance. In the left foreground is the Mabgate Cafe. On the right the Mabgate Mills and Commercial centre. There are cars parked on both sides of the road. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Mabgate in the 1990s
Looking south west down Mabgate from Skinner Lane. Advertising hoarding for Richmond cigarettes is prominent people, parked and passing cars can be seen. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Mabgate in the 1990s
Business premises on Mabgate. From left is Andrew Page, vehicle component distributor. Hope Foundry & The Black Horse Public House across the road. Outside Andrew Page is a pile of exhaust pipes. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Mabgate in the 1990s
Front entrance of Hope Foundry in Mabgate to right. Large lorry and several cars are parked outside. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Mabgate in the 1990s
Looking west towards City Centre from grass mound above Mabgate. Inner Ring Road & office blocks in view. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.