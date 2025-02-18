Lower Kirkgate: Delays for urgent repairs to crumbling Leeds buildings as disruption continues in city centre

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST

Buildings on a historic Leeds street remain in a crumbling state after the council was unable to have urgent repairs carried out.

A deadline for the owners of part of Lower Kirkgate to begin maintenance work has been pushed back to March 12 due to legal complications.

The street, one of the oldest in Leeds, has been closed since April last year for safety reasons following the partial collapse of a building.

In December, Leeds City Council served an urgent works notice (UWN), giving City Fusion Ltd 28 days to take action to fix the buildings.

If repairs were not undertaken, the council could do the work itself and claim back the cost, estimated at £700,000.

But the process stalled after a change in ownership of some of the buildings.

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise the situation on Lower Kirkgate remains a source of frustration and concern for local businesses and residents.

“We thank them for their continued patience as we work as quickly and efficiently as possible to find a solution.”

The UWN was first served on City Fusion on December 18 after permission was sought from the government.

The council subsequently found out that, prior to that date, ownership of five of the six properties had been transferred to a separate company, Kirkgate Land Residential Ltd.

It meant revised UWNs had to be served on both companies, with a new deadline for compliance of February 3. The notices were issued on January 7 and posted by recorded delivery.

There was then was a further delay after the council had to track down the company directors and serve the notices by hand.

The spokesperson said: “Despite our best efforts, it appears that the serving of the urgent works notices to the registered business address of Kirkgate Land Residential and City Fusion on January 7 proved unsuccessful.

“We have therefore now re-served the notices in person at the home address of the directors of the two companies. The revised date for compliance with these notices is March 12.”

