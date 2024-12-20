Kirkgate building collapse: Relief for Leeds businesses as repair work plans take 'significant step forward'
The closure of part of Lower Kirkgate has been in force since a derelict building on the street suffered a partial collapse in April this year.
There has been frustration among nearby businesses while the closure has been in place and anger from heritage groups that buildings on what is considered the city’s most historic street were able to fall into such a state of disrepair.
Now though, four months after an application was submitted, the council has received permission from the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to issue an urgent works notice (UWN) covering that building and five other historic properties on Lower Kirkgate which are at risk of collapse or further serious deterioration.
The Secretary of State informed the council last week that its application had been successful, with the owner of all six properties – a company called City Fusion – being served with a UWN on Wednesday (December 18).
The notice means that City Fusion has 28 days to begin a programme of structural work that will make the buildings safe. If the required action has not been taken by the end of that four-week period, then the council can carry out the work itself before seeking to recover the cost - predicted to be around £700,000 - from the buildings' owner.
Following the completion of both the work and appropriate safety checks, the protective hoardings that were put in place in front of the properties following April’s incident will be removed.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: “We recognise the situation on Lower Kirkgate has proved frustrating for local businesses and residents and, as a council, we have been determined to find a solution.
“It’s really encouraging news, therefore, that we have been able to serve the urgent works notice following approval from the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.
“I would once again like to thank people living and working in the area for the patience they have shown over recent months.”
The serving of the UWN comes as the council separately continues to look at the possible purchase of a number of the historic properties owned by City Fusion on Lower Kirkgate.
Martin Hamilton, the director of Leeds Civic Trust, welcomed the news and said that he hopes to see work carried out in early 2025.
He said: “It does seem wrong that a city the size of Leeds is not allowed to make these decisions locally and that it took central government more than four months to approve these measures.
“We have raised these concerns with the local MP and will be writing to the minster suggesting that these decisions should in future be taken at a local level."
City Fusion has been approached for a comment.
