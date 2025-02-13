A new development of 63 self-contained apartments has been completed as part of an initiative to provide affordable extra care housing in Leeds.

Located on the site of a derelict 1970s shopping precinct, the Hunslet Moor House project includes 51 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom homes, all available for affordable rent.

This scheme, led by Preferred Homes, is in partnership with Leeds City Council to ensure that the new apartments are allocated based on need, facilitating cost-effective and efficient care.

The development features communal space, a cafe and landscaped gardens. | Preferred Homes

Each apartment features a fully fitted kitchen and a private balcony, along with several measures to help keep utility bills low.

The development also includes community spaces, a café, and landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy and socialise.

According to the developer, Hunslet Moor House will satisfy 50 per cent of the demand for extra care housing within a five-mile catchment.

Stephen Sorrell, Social Partnership Director of Preferred Homes Ltd, described the completion of the new development as a "real milestone."

He remarked: "Thanks to our strong partnership with the City Council, we’ve been able to realise our shared ambitions for the site and ensure it will serve as a community asset for years to come. We aim to build on this success and deepen our partnership work with councils to replicate the achievements of Hunslet Moor House across the country.

"At Hunslet Moor House, we are fulfilling the Preferred Homes mission - ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to maintain their independence and dignity as they age."

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles, and culture, expressed her excitement about the new state-of-the-art development welcoming its first tenants.

She emphasised the importance of providing older residents with extra care, support, and housing to help them live full and active lives in a safe and healthy environment.

She also noted her delight that these high-quality apartments will be offered for low-cost affordable rent, with tenancies supported by the Leeds City Council social work team. This highlights the city's commitment to using local partnerships to address the national housing crisis.

Councillor Arif added, "Extra care schemes like this - and the services they provide - reinforce our ambition for Leeds to be the best city to grow old in.

“We want to create an environment where residents can maintain their independence and well-being in the wider community for longer, fostering mental wellness and peace of mind.”