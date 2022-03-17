The official appeal was set up by Leeds City Council last week to act as a focal point for local people wanting to do their bit to help the displaced and the desperate.

Since the local authority kickstarted the appeal with a donation of £50,000, the total collected has now surpassed £66,500.

People taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Leeds on Sunday carry a Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity. Picture: James Hardisty

More than 120 people have donated, with the individual donations made ranging from £5 through to as much as £1,000.

One anonymous donor gave £500, saying: "For the people of Ukraine. They deserve better."

All money raised by the Leeds Together for Ukraine appeal will be used to provide accommodation support and other forms of assistance for Ukrainian refugees as they build new lives in Leeds.

It will also be used to further develop local support systems to ensure Leeds remains a welcoming and compassionate city for all migrants in the long term.

The fund is being managed by Leeds Community Foundation, while the funds will be put to use in partnership with a range of refugee charities and other third sector organisations.

Many of those making donations have left messages of support, with one reading: "Leeds is with you Ukraine."

Ally O'Riordan, the first person to donate, simply wrote: "I stand with Ukraine."

Victoria Tomlinson said: "In these unbelievable times, the work you are doing is fantastic. Please let us know how we can help in practical ways also - cooking or looking after little ones. Our thoughts are with you all."

Elizabeth Minkin said: "Thanks for giving me the chance to feel I can do a little something to help locally, when I’ve been feeling so useless."

Elsewhere, a 10-year-old Kippax boy is climbing 1,700 flights of stairs - one for each mile between Leeds and Kyiv.- in aid of the British Red Cross appeal.

And a Leeds woman is raising money for animal shelters in Ukraine that are full to capacity with pets.

Donations can be made to the Leeds Together for Ukraine appeal via the dedicated Justgiving page.