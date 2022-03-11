Ukraine fundraiser: Leeds woman raising money for animal shelters full to capacity with pets
A Leeds woman has launched a fundraiser to help animal shelters in Ukraine - with many abandoned pets leaving capacity overwhelmed.
Tania Panesar, 38, said there has "rightly" been a huge amount of support from humans in the country.
However, she said she wanted to help the animal shelters left overwhelmed by the events, with some owners risking their own lives to stay with their animals and picking up more which have been left behind due to fleeing residents.
When the war broke out, Tania scoured social media to find animal shelters which could have been affected.
She has now reached out to six different shelters and launched a fundraiser with the aim of raising £5,000 to help "rebuild" the shelters.
"I really wanted to help the animals", she said.
"On Instagram, I researched where could use the help and contacted them."
Tania has raised more than £800 towards her goal since setting the fundraiser up.
She has been out in her community of Adel distributing posters to local coffee shops including Haus of Coffee.
"Everyone has been so supportive", Tania added.
"I have done as much as I can from my phone to get the message out there.
"The situation in Ukraine is horrendous and I really wanted to help."
Tania said an owner of one of the shelters described the events.
"Many have stayed behind to save the animals", Tania said.
"It would be a struggle to send the money right now as many don't have access to the internet but I am hoping it would help to start the rebuilding process."
