Moved by the plight of the Ukrainians, Jack had the novel idea of climbing 1,691 flights of stairs for charity - one for each mile between Leeds and Kyiv.

Jack, from Earlswood Crescent, Kippax, has now raised nearly six times his original funding target, and hopes to make as much money as possible to help refugees in war-torn Ukraine by the end of the month.​

The Kippax North Primary School pupil told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I was wanting to do something for charity and I saw Ukraine on the news - there is a war going on there.

Jack has already made his way up these stairs more than 800 times since the beginning of March.

"I asked what we could do and my mum donated money the night before I started, so it's the perfect charity.

"I am doing it for the refugees that are living in Ukraine and are having to move without getting any of the stuff from their houses."

"My friends just said 'wow' when I told them I would be doing this, and my teachers have supported me too."

Jack says he is now "exactly half way", having climbed his stairs 847 times in just two weeks. While he originally wanted to raise £150 - he managed to smash the target with a total that currently stands at £847 - his new target now stands at a hefty £1,000.

His mum Jo Abrahams said: "I am very proud of him and he has done very well so far. He's a kid who likes his Xbox, so for him to do this is great."

Jack has not been without his trials and tribulations on his epic journey, however, as he went over on his ankle earlier this week, but despite his minor injury he managed to carry on.

He now hopes to have finished the course by the end of March. Good luck, Jack!